Patron Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $4,660.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00653397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00025346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

