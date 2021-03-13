Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 403 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 81.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $804,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

