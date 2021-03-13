Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 30th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

PSI opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.69. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$861.63 million and a PE ratio of 132.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

