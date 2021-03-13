Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 11.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.80. 6,817,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,482,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $7,718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $16,136,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $724.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

