ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $89.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $89.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,998.71 or 1.00039883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00085262 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003025 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

