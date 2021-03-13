Par Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 14,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,943% compared to the typical volume of 468 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.