Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday. Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 3,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

