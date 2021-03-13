Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,526,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 94,033 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $144.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

