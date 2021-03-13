Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,600 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,524. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.34 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

