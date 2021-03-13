Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $251.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Brydon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,220 shares in the company, valued at $776,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,870.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $663,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

