Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 327.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 438,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TNET opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,739. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.