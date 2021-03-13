Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,155 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

