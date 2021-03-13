Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

