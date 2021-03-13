Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $93.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

