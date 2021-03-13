Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

