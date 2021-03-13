Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,042 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

CALA opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

