Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1,627.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 105,516 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 290.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EQT by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 261,092 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of EQT by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 63,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:EQT opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

