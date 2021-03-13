Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

