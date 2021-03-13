Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,139,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 157,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $450.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

