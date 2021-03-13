Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -35.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,692 shares of company stock worth $10,313,911.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

