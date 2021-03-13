Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,260 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after buying an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 29,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $104.74 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

