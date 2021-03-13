Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

