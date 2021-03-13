Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,907 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,153.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 712,769 shares of company stock worth $66,397,419. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.