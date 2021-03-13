PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PACW stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

