Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 16th

Pactiv Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen had issued 41,026,000 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $574,364,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE opened at $16.09 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

