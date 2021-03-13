Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 82.1% in February

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,073. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

