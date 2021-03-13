Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 82.1% in February

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PGTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,073. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
