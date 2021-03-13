Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $32.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

