Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the February 11th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTSKY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.
