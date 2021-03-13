Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Up 140.2% in February

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the February 11th total of 986,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE OSK traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 423,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

