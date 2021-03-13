OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

In other news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $266,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

