OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Announces Earnings Results

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.09 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other OrthoPediatrics news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $266,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,413.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.