Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equity Research cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. 33,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,027. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

