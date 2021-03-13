Orion Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.62 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $364.23 million and $23.62 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $17.74 or 0.00029455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.44 or 0.00458950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00062349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00085093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.13 or 0.00514897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

