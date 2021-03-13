Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading 6% Higher

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.39. 514,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 285,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $200.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,784 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

