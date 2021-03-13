Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases 850 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $716.19. The company had a trading volume of 528,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $715.29 and its 200-day moving average is $666.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

