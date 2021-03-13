Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New $833,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,849,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,147,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,846,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 588,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

