Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Organogenesis traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Organogenesis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

