OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$3.85 Price Target at Eight Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.13.

OGI opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.98. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

