OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.92. OrganiGram shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,389,190 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $113,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.