Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.