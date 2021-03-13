Oracle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 89,506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average daily volume of 30,864 call options.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 56.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 510,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 134,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,251,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $313,497,000 after acquiring an additional 331,317 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

