Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. 8,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,091. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.