Oppenheimer Trims fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price to $35.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

FUBO stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,787,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

