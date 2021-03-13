Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hawaiian worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hawaiian by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 212,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

