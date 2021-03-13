Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,870,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $266.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

