Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

BIIB traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.37. 2,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

