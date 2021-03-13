Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

