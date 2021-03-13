Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

