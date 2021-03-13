Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $752.80 million, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

