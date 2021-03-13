Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $60.24. 38,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,472. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,586.90 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

